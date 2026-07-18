Federal Realty Trust Just Declared Its 58th Straight Annual Dividend Increase. Here's How Much $10,000 Invested Pays Annually.

Key Points

Federal Realty is a REIT that specializes in retail properties in affluent areas.

Its dividend yields 3.7% at the current share price. That's an excellent yield for this reliable Dividend King.

10 stocks we like better than Federal Realty Investment Trust ›

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is the only real estate investment trust (REIT) that's a Dividend King, which means it has raised its dividend annually for at least 50 years. It's an exclusive cadre of stocks that are hyper reliable.

The REIT just raised its dividend for the 58th time consecutively. If you invest $10,000 in the stock, how much can you actually make in passive income annually?

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Federal Realty is one of the oldest REITs on the market, and with 58 years of consecutive dividend increases, it has a proven track record of providing passive income for investors. The company owns 102 mixed-use properties focused on retail in affluent areas, and it generates growth through higher lease rates and new properties.

At the current price, the dividend yields a high 3.7%, which is very attractive, especially for a Dividend King. Dividend Kings are prized for their dependable passive income, but their yields aren't always high.

A $10,000 investment gets investors 81 shares at the current price, and Federal Realty's dividend pays $1.13 per share quarterly, or $4.52 per share annually. That's only $366.12 in annual dividend payouts, which underscores why it's so important to save and invest over time. Ten thousand dollars invested in a dividend stock isn't anywhere near enough to support a retiree, but an investment in Federal Realty Trust can be an excellent component of a larger retirement portfolio.

Should you buy stock in Federal Realty Investment Trust right now?

Before you buy stock in Federal Realty Investment Trust, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Federal Realty Investment Trust wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $371,842!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,244,783!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 906% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 18, 2026.

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.