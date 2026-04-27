Is Federal Realty Stock a Smart Buy Before Q1 Earnings Release?

Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT, a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on retail properties, is set to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 1, before the market opens. In anticipation of the announcement, industry analysts and investors are eager to assess the company's performance and prospects in the current economic climate.

In the last reported quarter, this retail REIT’s funds from operations (FFO) per share of $1.84 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86. Results reflected a rise in comparable property operating income, healthy leasing activity and growth in comparable portfolio occupancy.

Over the last four quarters, Federal Realty surpassed estimates on three occasions and missed on the other, the average beat being 2.62%. The graph below depicts the surprise history of the company:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Federal Realty Investment Trust price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Federal Realty Investment Trust Quote

In this article, we will dive deep into the U.S. retail real estate market environment and the company's fundamentals and analyze the factors that may have contributed to its first-quarter 2026 performance.

US Retail Real Estate Market in Q1

The first quarter reflected softness in the U.S. retail market amid macro uncertainty. Net absorption turned negative, national vacancy was higher, while seasonality played foul. Occupancy dipped, yet rents held up high due to tight supply. Unemployment remained lower, leading to higher retail sales, though the future looks gloomy if oil prices continue to surge.

Per the Cushman & Wakefield report, national shopping center absorption came in at negative 4.6 million square feet (msf), reversing from 3.8 msf gain in the fourth quarter of 2025. The national vacancy rise was ubiquitous owing to extreme weather conditions, standing at 5.9%, up 10 basis points quarter on quarter, though well below its historical high of 7.4%.

On the consumer spending front, low unemployment rates at 4.3% and record low jobless claims, coupled with wage growth, have outdone inflationary pressures. Real spending inched up 1.3% higher year on year, reflecting positive consumer activity. However, risks persist. The ripple effect of high oil prices has led to fertilizer costs shooting up by 77% since mid-December 2025. This will eventually translate into higher food production and distribution costs, reducing consumers’ power to purchase. As such, discount-led retailers stand to gain at the cost of discretionary retail.

FRT: Factors at Play

In a softer U.S. retail environment in the first quarter, marked by negative absorption, slightly higher vacancy and seasonal occupancy pressure, Federal Realty is still likely to have shown resilience, supported by strong demand for its premium, grocery-anchored and mixed-use assets in affluent markets. Limited new supply and prior leasing spreads are expected to have helped sustain rent growth, even as occupancy inched lower.

The company’s diversified tenant mix, with exposure to necessity and value-oriented retailers, may have provided stability as consumer spending remained supported by low unemployment, though pressure on discretionary retail persists.

However, results may reflect some headwinds from temporary occupancy drag tied to anchor transitions and higher interest expenses following debt refinancing. Still, FRT’s asset recycling efforts and mixed-use development pipeline are expected to support steady revenue growth.

Projections for FRT

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $333.8 million, which indicates an 8% increase from the year-ago period. The consensus mark for rental revenues stands at $328.3 million, which suggests a rise from the year-ago period’s $302.3 million. Rental income from minimum rents — commercial — is pegged at $217.5 million, up from $203.1 million in the year-ago period. Rental income from cost reimbursements is projected at $67 million, up from $63.3 million in the prior-year period.

Our estimate places FRT's leased occupancy rate at 95.6%, down 50 basis points sequentially, while the rent per square foot is projected to grow marginally year over year.

Interest expenses are anticipated to increase 23.3% year over year in the company's first-quarter 2026 interest expenses.

Federal Realty’s activities during the soon-to-be-reported quarter were inadequate to gain analysts’ confidence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter FFO per share has remained unchanged at $1.82 over the past two months. It suggests a 7.1% increase year over year.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for FRT

Our proven model does not conclusively predict a surprise in terms of FFO per share for Federal Realty this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an FFO beat, which is not the case here.

Federal Realty has an Earnings ESP of -0.37% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter .

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are two stocks from the retail REIT sector — Realty Income O and Simon Property Group SPG — that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to report a surprise this quarter.

Realty Income, slated to release quarterly numbers on May 6, has an Earnings ESP of +0.60% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Simon Property Group, scheduled to report quarterly numbers on May 11, has an Earnings ESP of +0.78% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Realty Income Corporation (O) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.