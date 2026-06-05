Federal Realty Stock Rises 12.3% in 3 Months: Will it Keep Going?

Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT stock has gained 12.3% over the past three months, outperforming its industry’s 3.2% increase, drawing fresh attention from investors looking at retail REITs. The move reflects improving confidence in the company’s earnings outlook, leasing momentum and capital recycling strategy.



After a long period in which higher interest rates weighed on REIT valuations, FRT’s recent performance suggests that investors are again focusing on its steady operating growth and high-quality property base.



Federal Realty owns and operates open-air shopping centers and mixed-use retail properties in strong coastal and select high-income markets. Its portfolio includes well-known assets such as Santana Row, Pike & Rose and Assembly Row. The broader retail real estate industry has been helped by limited new supply, resilient demand for well-located shopping centers and stronger tenant interest in properties that serve affluent customers.



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Factors Behind FRT Stock Price Rise: Will This Trend Continue?

One major reason behind the stock’s rise is Federal Realty’s strong first-quarter 2026 performance. The company reported Nareit FFO of $1.88 per share, up 10.6% from the prior-year quarter. That is a healthy increase for a mature REIT and shows that rent growth, occupancy and redevelopment contributions are beginning to show up in results.



Leasing activity was a bright spot. Federal Realty signed 101 comparable retail leases covering 649,078 square feet, a first-quarter record for the company. These leases came with rent growth of 13% on a cash basis and 23% on a straight-line basis. Strong leasing spreads matter because they point to pricing power, especially in a retail market where high-quality space remains limited.



The company’s portfolio also remains well occupied. Overall occupancy was 93.8%, while the leased rate stood at 96.1% at the end of the quarter. This spread between leased and occupied space suggests that already-signed leases could still add rent as tenants open. Management also pointed to an active pipeline and expected rent contribution from signed but not yet occupied space, which could support results into 2027.



Another factor helping sentiment is Federal Realty’s capital recycling plan. The company sold mature assets, including residential and retail properties, and used capital to buy assets such as Congressional North Shopping Center in Montgomery County, MD, and an additional retail parcel at Kingstowne Towne Center in Alexandria, VA. This strategy can improve growth if the company sells lower-yielding assets and reinvests in properties with better long-term return potential.



Still, the rally may not move in a straight line from here. REITs remain sensitive to interest rates, refinancing costs and investor appetite for income stocks. Federal Realty also faces usual retail real estate risks, including tenant bankruptcies, operating cost pressure and possible delays in redevelopment projects. The company’s own guidance points to growth, but not without headwinds from financing costs.

View on FRT Stock

Federal Realty’s recent stock rise looks backed by real operating progress, including higher FFO, strong leasing spreads and better guidance. Its focus on affluent markets and mixed-use assets gives it a solid position in the retail REIT space. However, after a 12.3% three-month gain, some of the good news may already be reflected in the share price. For now, the outlook appears balanced: the business trend is positive, but investors may want to watch valuation, rates and execution before expecting the rally to continue at the same pace.



Currently, FRT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Curbline Properties Corp. CURB and Philips Edison & Company PECO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CURB’s 2026 FFO per share is pinned at $1.21. This indicates year-over-year growth of 14.15%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PECO’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $2.76. This implies year-over-year growth of 6.15%.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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