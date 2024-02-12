News & Insights

Markets
FRT

Federal Realty Q4 FFO Rises

February 12, 2024 — 04:33 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), Monday announced an increase in its Funds from Operations or FFO for the fourth quarter.

FFO totaled $134.9 million, or $1.64 per share, compared to $129.0 million, or $1.58 per share last year.

Profit declined to $62.1 million or $0.76 per share from last year's $113.7 million or $1.40 per share.

Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters estimated a profit of $0.66 per share.

Revenue increased to $291.5 million from $280.05 million prior year.

Looking ahead, the company estimates FFO per share of $6.65 to $6.87 and earnings per share of $2.72 to $2.94 for the fiscal year 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.