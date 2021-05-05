Markets
FRT

Federal Realty Q1 Results Beat Street View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $46.2 million or $0.60 per share, down from $52.8 million or $0.70 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, 3 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.19 per share in the quarter. Analysts' estimates, usually, exclude one-time items.

During the quarter, funds from operations or FFO came in at $91.1 million or $1.17 per share, lower than $114.3 million or $1.50 per share in the same period last year. Quarterly revenues declined to $218.2 million from $231.6 million in the previous-year period while analysts were expecting revenues of $209.5 million in the period. The company' also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.06 per share, payable on July 15 to common shareholders of record as of June 22. Looking ahead, for full-year 2021, the company expects earnings per share between $1.54 to $1.70 while six analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.11 per share in the year. For full year 2021, FFO per share guidance was between $4.54 and $4.70. In 2022, Federal Realty expects earnings per share in the $1.74-$1.94 range and analysts are looking for earnings of $1.69 per share. For full year 2022, FFO per share guidance is in the $5.05-$5.25 range.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FRT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular