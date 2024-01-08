Federal Realty Privately Places $400 Million Of Exchangeable Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), a real estate investment trust on Monday announced that its operating partnership, Federal Realty OP LP, has launched a private placement of $400 million in exchangeable senior notes due 2029.

The net proceeds from the offering will be used to pay the cost of the capped call transactions, repay debts and for general corporate purposes.

The initial purchasers of the notes have also been granted an option to purchase up to an additional $60.0 million aggregate principal amount of notes.

The notes would be unsecured obligations and would accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears.

The notes would be exchangeable for cash up to the principal amount of the notes exchanged and, in respect of the remainder of the exchange value, if any, in excess thereof, cash or common shares of beneficial interest, par value $.01 per share, of Federal Realty, or a combination thereof.

