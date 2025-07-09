Markets
FRT

Federal Realty Names Mercedes-Benz Preferred Charging Provider

July 09, 2025 — 08:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) announced an agreement with Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging, naming Mercedes-Benz its preferred electric vehicle charging provider. The collaboration establishes the foundation for a rollout, expected to bring more than 500 ultra-fast charging stalls to at least 50 of Federal Realty's premier open-air retail destinations.

The initial rollout includes 20 of the selected sites. Each location will feature up to 10 charging stalls with 400 kW charging speeds, accessible to all drivers, with the first locations expected to come online in 2026.

Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging currently operates over 400 charging stalls across 14 states, with over 2,000 stalls in development.

