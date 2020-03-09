Federal Realty Investment Trust's Series C Preferred Shares Crosses Above 5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust's 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share (Symbol: FRT.PRC) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $24.55 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.32% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, FRT.PRC was trading at a 0.64% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 42.89% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for FRT.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Federal Realty Investment Trust's 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share :

In Monday trading, Federal Realty Investment Trust's 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share (Symbol: FRT.PRC) is currently down about 2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FRT) are off about 5.8%.

