Federal Realty Investment Trust's Series C Preferred Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

March 10, 2023 — 02:25 pm EST

In trading on Friday, shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust's 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share (Symbol: FRT.PRC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $20.59 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.73% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, FRT.PRC was trading at a 15.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.67% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for FRT.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Federal Realty Investment Trust's 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share :

In Friday trading, Federal Realty Investment Trust's 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share (Symbol: FRT.PRC) is currently down about 2.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FRT) are off about 4.5%.

