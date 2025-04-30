Federal Realty Investment Trust's Series C Preferred Share Yield Pushes Past 6%

Below is a dividend history chart for FRT.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Federal Realty Investment Trust's 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share :
In Wednesday trading, Federal Realty Investment Trust's 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share (Symbol: FRT.PRC) is currently off about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FRT) are down about 0.6%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: Future Dividend Aristocrats
Institutional Holders of IMRX
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EBIO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.