Federal Realty Investment Trust's Series C Preferred Share Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust's 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share (Symbol: FRT.PRC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $20.50 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.03% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, FRT.PRC was trading at a 16.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.24% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for FRT.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Federal Realty Investment Trust's 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share :

In Wednesday trading, Federal Realty Investment Trust's 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share (Symbol: FRT.PRC) is currently off about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FRT) are down about 0.6%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.