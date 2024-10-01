News & Insights

Federal Realty Investment Trust's Series C Preferred Share Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

October 01, 2024 — 02:30 pm EDT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust's 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share (Symbol: FRT.PRC) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $22.72 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.49% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, FRT.PRC was trading at a 7.36% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.31% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of FRT.PRC shares, versus FRT:

Below is a dividend history chart for FRT.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Federal Realty Investment Trust's 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share :

In Tuesday trading, Federal Realty Investment Trust's 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share (Symbol: FRT.PRC) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FRT) are down about 0.9%.

