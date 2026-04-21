Federal Realty Investment Trust's Series C Preferred Share Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of FRT.PRC shares, versus FRT:
Below is a dividend history chart for FRT.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Federal Realty Investment Trust's 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share :
Project your dividend income with confidence: Income Calendar tracks your income portfolio like a personal assistant.
In Tuesday trading, Federal Realty Investment Trust's 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share (Symbol: FRT.PRC) is currently down about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FRT) are down about 0.4%.
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