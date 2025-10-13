Federal Realty Investment Trust's Series C Preferred Share Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for FRT.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Federal Realty Investment Trust's 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share :
In Monday trading, Federal Realty Investment Trust's 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share (Symbol: FRT.PRC) is currently up about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FRT) are up about 1.3%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: Stock DMA
FSBK Historical Stock Prices
RCKT Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.