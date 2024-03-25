Federal Realty Investment Trust's Series C Preferred Share Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of FRT.PRC shares, versus FRT:
Below is a dividend history chart for FRT.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Federal Realty Investment Trust's 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share :
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Monday trading, Federal Realty Investment Trust's 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share (Symbol: FRT.PRC) is currently off about 2.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FRT) are off about 0.4%.
Also see: FCPT Dividend History
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HAKK
ETN Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.