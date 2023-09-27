Federal Realty Investment Trust's Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 9/29/23, Federal Realty Investment Trust's 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share (Symbol: FRT.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 10/16/23. As a percentage of FRT.PRC's recent share price of $20.74, this dividend works out to approximately 1.51%, so look for shares of FRT.PRC to trade 1.51% lower — all else being equal — when FRT.PRC shares open for trading on 9/29/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.13%, which compares to an average yield of 8.18% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRT.PRC shares, versus FRT:

Below is a dividend history chart for FRT.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Federal Realty Investment Trust's 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share :

In Wednesday trading, Federal Realty Investment Trust's 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share (Symbol: FRT.PRC) is currently up about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FRT) are up about 0.1%.

