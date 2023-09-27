Federal Realty Investment Trust's Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 9/29/23, Federal Realty Investment Trust's 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share (Symbol: FRT.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 10/16/23. As a percentage of FRT.PRC's recent share price of $20.74, this dividend works out to approximately 1.51%, so look for shares of FRT.PRC to trade 1.51% lower — all else being equal — when FRT.PRC shares open for trading on 9/29/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.13%, which compares to an average yield of 8.18% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRT.PRC shares, versus FRT:
Below is a dividend history chart for FRT.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Federal Realty Investment Trust's 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share :
In Wednesday trading, Federal Realty Investment Trust's 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share (Symbol: FRT.PRC) is currently up about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FRT) are up about 0.1%.
Also see: Construction Dividend Stock List
EAT Price Target
Funds Holding INVT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.