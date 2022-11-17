Federal Realty Investment Trust's Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust's 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share (Symbol: FRT.PRC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $20.75 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.86% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, FRT.PRC was trading at a 15.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.43% in the "Real Estate" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for FRT.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Federal Realty Investment Trust's 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share :
In Thursday trading, Federal Realty Investment Trust's 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Share (Symbol: FRT.PRC) is currently off about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FRT) are up about 0.5%.
