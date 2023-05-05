Federal Realty Investment Trust. (FRT) Declares $1.08 Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust. said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.08 per share ($4.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 21, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 22, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $96.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.49%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.87%, the lowest has been 2.92%, and the highest has been 6.30%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.80 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.77 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.91. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 934 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal Realty Investment Trust.. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRT is 0.26%, an increase of 25.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 91,337K shares. The put/call ratio of FRT is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.28% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Federal Realty Investment Trust. is 117.78. The forecasts range from a low of 106.05 to a high of $137.55. The average price target represents an increase of 22.28% from its latest reported closing price of 96.32.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Federal Realty Investment Trust. is 1,130MM, an increase of 3.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 7,213K shares representing 8.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,956K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,854K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 4.93% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,514K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,347K shares, representing an increase of 25.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 38.84% over the last quarter.

Resolution Capital holds 3,865K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,265K shares, representing an increase of 15.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 26.82% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 3,776K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,389K shares, representing an increase of 10.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 7.12% over the last quarter.

Federal Realty Investment Trust. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 101 properties include approximately 2,800 tenants, in 23 million square feet, and approximately 2,900 residential units.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.