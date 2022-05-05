Markets
FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Raises 2022 Earnings Guidance

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) has increased the company's 2022 earnings per share guidance to $2.36 - $2.56. The company also increased 2022 FFO per share guidance to $5.85 - $6.05, an increase of 10 cents at the midpoint.

First quarter earnings totaled $49.97 million, or $0.63 per share compared to $46.23 million, or $0.60 per share, last year. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.7% to $256.77 million from $218.16 million last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FRT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular