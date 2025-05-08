Federal Realty Investment Trust Q1 Profit Rises, Lifts FY FFO Guidance

(RTTNews) - Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Thursday reported first-quarter net income available for common shareholders of $61.8 million or $0.72 per share, compared to $54.7 million or $0.66 per share in the first quarter 2024.

FFO for the first quarter was $146.5 million, or $1.70 per share, compared to $136.7 million, or $1.64 per share for the first quarter 2024.

Total revenues for the quarter rose to $309.2 million from $291.3 million last year.

Federal Realty has raised its 2025 FFO guidance to $7.11 to $7.23 from prior estimate of $7.10 to $7.22.

