News & Insights

Markets
FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Q1 Profit Rises

May 02, 2024 — 04:30 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $54.7 million or $0.66 per share, compared to $53.3 million or $0.65 per share last year.

For the first quarter, funds from operations were $136.7 million or $1.64 per share, compared to $130.3 million or $1.59 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter was $291.3 million, up from $273.1 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.67 per share and revenues of $290.17 million.

The portfolio was 92.0% occupied and 94.3% leased as of March 31, 2024.

Looking forward to the full year 2024, the company now expects earnings of $2.74 to $2.94 per share and FFO per share of $6.67 to $6.87. Previously, the company expected earnings of $2.72 to $2.94 per share and revenues of $6.65 to $6.87 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.