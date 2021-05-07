Federal Realty Investment Trust Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) just released its quarterly report and things are looking bullish. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$218m, some 4.9% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.60, 256% ahead of expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:FRT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Federal Realty Investment Trust's nine analysts is for revenues of US$863.0m in 2021, which would reflect a modest 6.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to tumble 36% to US$0.99 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$863.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.00 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$108. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Federal Realty Investment Trust at US$115 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$95.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Federal Realty Investment Trust is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Federal Realty Investment Trust's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 8.1% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.4% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 6.4% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

