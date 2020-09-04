Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Up 7.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT). Shares have added about 7.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Federal Realty Investment Trust due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Federal Realty's Q2 FFO and Revenues Miss Estimates

Federal Realty’s second-quarter 2020 FFO per share of 77 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21. Moreover, the reported figure plummeted 51.9% from the prior-year tally of $1.60.



Total revenues fell 23.5% year over year to $176.2 million in the reported quarter. The top-line figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $212.5 million.



Quarterly results reflected the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic and particularly collectability related adjustment impacts.



As of Jul 31, 2020, the company has collected about 68% of the second quarter and 76% of July billed recurring rents. However, deferral agreements have been executed for $21 million, or 10%, of billed recurring rents for April through June 2020 and have a weighted average repayment period of 9 months.

Quarter in Details

During the reported quarter, Federal Realty signed 50 leases for 314,679 square feet of retail space. On a comparable space basis, the company leased 277,681 square feet at an average rent of $28.55 per square foot. This denotes cash-basis rollover growth of 11%. Moreover, during the quarter, the company signed 15 leases for 94,805 square feet of office space.



As of Jun 30, 2020, the company’s overall portfolio was 93% leased. As of the same date, the comparable property portfolio was 93.7% leased.

Balance Sheet

Federal Realty exited second-quarter 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $980 million, up from $127.4 million recorded at the end of 2019. Along with undrawn availability under its $1-billion revolving credit facility, the company’s liquidity amounted to $2 billion.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month. The consensus estimate has shifted -10.77% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a poor Growth Score of F, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Federal Realty Investment Trust has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

