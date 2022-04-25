Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) closed at $120.63, marking a -0.95% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 6.24%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.26%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Federal Realty Investment Trust as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.44, up 23.08% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $251.84 million, up 15.44% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.92 per share and revenue of $1.02 billion, which would represent changes of +6.28% and +7.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower within the past month. Federal Realty Investment Trust is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Federal Realty Investment Trust is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.58. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.38, so we one might conclude that Federal Realty Investment Trust is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that FRT currently has a PEG ratio of 3.8. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.26 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

