Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) closed at $117.38, marking a -0.21% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 0.64% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 0.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.88% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Federal Realty Investment Trust as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Federal Realty Investment Trust is projected to report earnings of $1.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.08%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $251.84 million, up 15.44% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.92 per share and revenue of $1.02 billion, which would represent changes of +6.28% and +7.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.6% higher. Federal Realty Investment Trust is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Federal Realty Investment Trust's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.87. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.66, so we one might conclude that Federal Realty Investment Trust is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that FRT has a PEG ratio of 3.67 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.21 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.