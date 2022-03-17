Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) closed at $117.63 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.06% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.24% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.68% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 3.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.45% in that time.

Federal Realty Investment Trust will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to post earnings of $1.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $251.84 million, up 15.44% from the year-ago period.

FRT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.92 per share and revenue of $1.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.28% and +7.37%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.6% higher. Federal Realty Investment Trust is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Federal Realty Investment Trust's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.88. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.45.

Meanwhile, FRT's PEG ratio is currently 3.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FRT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.21 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

