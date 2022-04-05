Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Stock Moves -1.24%: What You Should Know

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) closed the most recent trading day at $121.46, moving -1.24% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.26% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 5.92% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.84% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 6.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Federal Realty Investment Trust as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Federal Realty Investment Trust is projected to report earnings of $1.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.08%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $251.84 million, up 15.44% from the prior-year quarter.

FRT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.93 per share and revenue of $1.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.46% and +7.36%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.63% higher. Federal Realty Investment Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Federal Realty Investment Trust is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.75. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.06, which means Federal Realty Investment Trust is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that FRT has a PEG ratio of 3.84 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.21 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

