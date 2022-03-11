Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Stock Moves -0.95%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) closed at $118.44, marking a -0.95% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 3.57% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 7.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Federal Realty Investment Trust will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.43, up 22.22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $251.45 million, up 15.26% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.90 per share and revenue of $1.02 billion, which would represent changes of +5.92% and +7.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.09% higher. Federal Realty Investment Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Federal Realty Investment Trust is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.25. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.21, which means Federal Realty Investment Trust is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that FRT currently has a PEG ratio of 3.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.24 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

