Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) reported $322.25 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.1%. EPS of $1.77 for the same period compares to $0.70 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $313.89 million, representing a surprise of +2.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.76.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenue- Mortgage interest income : $0.28 million compared to the $0.28 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

: $0.28 million compared to the $0.28 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Revenue- Rental income- Percentage rents : $4.43 million versus $4.28 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change.

: $4.43 million versus $4.28 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change. Revenue- Rental income- Other lease related : $6.21 million versus $8.18 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -53.8% change.

: $6.21 million versus $8.18 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -53.8% change. Revenue- Rental income : $313.18 million versus $309.51 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change.

: $313.18 million versus $309.51 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change. Revenue- Rental income- Cost reimbursement : $63.45 million compared to the $62.89 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9% year over year.

: $63.45 million compared to the $62.89 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9% year over year. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.69 versus $0.71 estimated by four analysts on average.

Here is how Federal Realty Investment Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Federal Realty Investment Trust here>>>

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.