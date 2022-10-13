Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) closed at $90.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.46% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 9.91% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 12.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.9% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Federal Realty Investment Trust as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.54, up 1.99% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $262.52 million, up 6.16% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.22 per share and revenue of $1.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.67% and +10.62%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower. Federal Realty Investment Trust is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.52. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.94.

Meanwhile, FRT's PEG ratio is currently 2.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.79 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zacks Investment Research

