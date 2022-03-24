Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) closed at $117.64, marking a +0.51% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1.08% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 2.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Federal Realty Investment Trust as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to post earnings of $1.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $251.84 million, up 15.44% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.92 per share and revenue of $1.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.28% and +7.37%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.6% higher. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Federal Realty Investment Trust is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.77. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.09.

We can also see that FRT currently has a PEG ratio of 3.65. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.18 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

