Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) closed the most recent trading day at $127.49, moving +1.63% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.75%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 7.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 2.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Federal Realty Investment Trust as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 10, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.41, up 23.68% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $249.15 million, up 13.5% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher within the past month. Federal Realty Investment Trust is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Federal Realty Investment Trust's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.7, which means Federal Realty Investment Trust is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that FRT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.18. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. FRT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.18 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

