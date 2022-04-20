Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) closed at $126.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.34% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 5.22% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 1.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Federal Realty Investment Trust will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2022. On that day, Federal Realty Investment Trust is projected to report earnings of $1.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.08%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $251.84 million, up 15.44% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.92 per share and revenue of $1.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.28% and +7.36%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% higher. Federal Realty Investment Trust is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.08. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.59.

Meanwhile, FRT's PEG ratio is currently 3.9. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. FRT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.28 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.