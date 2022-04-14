Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) closed at $123.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.89% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.49%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 3.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.85%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.44, up 23.08% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $251.84 million, up 15.44% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.92 per share and revenue of $1.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.28% and +7.36%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher within the past month. Federal Realty Investment Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Federal Realty Investment Trust has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.63 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.11, which means Federal Realty Investment Trust is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, FRT's PEG ratio is currently 3.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.26 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

