Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) closed at $124.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.06% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.63% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 6.55% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 4.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.02% in that time.

Federal Realty Investment Trust will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.44, up 23.08% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $251.84 million, up 15.44% from the year-ago period.

FRT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.92 per share and revenue of $1.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.28% and +7.37%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.52% higher. Federal Realty Investment Trust is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Federal Realty Investment Trust is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.95. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.38.

Also, we should mention that FRT has a PEG ratio of 3.87. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.29 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

