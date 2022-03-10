Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) closed at $119.57 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.14% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 5.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 7.51%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.57%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Federal Realty Investment Trust as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to post earnings of $1.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $251.45 million, up 15.26% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.89 per share and revenue of $1.02 billion, which would represent changes of +5.75% and +7.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.79% higher. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Federal Realty Investment Trust is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.31, so we one might conclude that Federal Realty Investment Trust is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that FRT has a PEG ratio of 3.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. FRT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.23 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

