Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) closed at $135.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.88% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 4.47% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 5.07% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Federal Realty Investment Trust will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to post earnings of $1.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.68%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $249.15 million, up 13.5% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.24% higher. Federal Realty Investment Trust is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Federal Realty Investment Trust has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.05 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.73, so we one might conclude that Federal Realty Investment Trust is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that FRT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.29 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

