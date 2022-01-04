Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) closed at $139.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.94% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 5.14% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 5.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.76% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Federal Realty Investment Trust as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.41, up 23.68% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $249.65 million, up 13.73% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% higher. Federal Realty Investment Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Federal Realty Investment Trust is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.43, so we one might conclude that Federal Realty Investment Trust is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that FRT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.38. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. FRT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.29 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.