Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 15, 2021

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FRT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FRT was $108.67, representing a -1.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $110.15 and a 69.51% increase over the 52 week low of $64.11.

FRT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). FRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.62. Zacks Investment Research reports FRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.99%, compared to an industry average of .2%.

This marks the 3rd quarter that FRT has paid the same dividend.

Interested in gaining exposure to FRT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FRT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE)

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWRE with an increase of 22.52% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FRT at 3.58%.

