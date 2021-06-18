Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 21, 2021

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FRT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $120.3, the dividend yield is 3.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FRT was $120.3, representing a -3.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $125 and a 79.53% increase over the 52 week low of $67.01.

FRT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). FRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.52. Zacks Investment Research reports FRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.79%, compared to an industry average of 2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FRT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FRT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FRT as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (FRT)

ProShares Trust (FRT)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (FRT)

AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (FRT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPYD with an increase of 17.92% over the last 100 days. SDY has the highest percent weighting of FRT at 1.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.