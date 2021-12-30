Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2021

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 18, 2022. Shareholders who purchased FRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.94% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $136.03, the dividend yield is 3.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FRT was $136.03, representing a -0.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $136.51 and a 66.19% increase over the 52 week low of $81.85.

FRT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). FRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.03. Zacks Investment Research reports FRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.71%, compared to an industry average of 11.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the frt Dividend History page.

