Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2020

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.95% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $85.55, the dividend yield is 4.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FRT was $85.55, representing a -34.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $131.56 and a 33.44% increase over the 52 week low of $64.11.

FRT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). FRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.32. Zacks Investment Research reports FRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -28.14%, compared to an industry average of -21%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FRT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FRT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FRT as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SDY with an increase of 10.33% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FRT at 1.99%.

