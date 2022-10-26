Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) closed at $95.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.94% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 9.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.58%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Federal Realty Investment Trust as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 3, 2022. On that day, Federal Realty Investment Trust is projected to report earnings of $1.54 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.99%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $262.52 million, up 6.16% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.23 per share and revenue of $1.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.85% and +10.62%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% higher. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Federal Realty Investment Trust's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.93, so we one might conclude that Federal Realty Investment Trust is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that FRT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.41. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. FRT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



