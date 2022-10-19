Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) closed at $91.23, marking a -1.99% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 3.32% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 3.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Federal Realty Investment Trust as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to post earnings of $1.54 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.99%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $262.52 million, up 6.16% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.23 per share and revenue of $1.05 billion, which would represent changes of +11.85% and +10.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.94. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.38.

We can also see that FRT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FRT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FRT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



