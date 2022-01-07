Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) closed the most recent trading day at $134.37, moving -1.19% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 4.77% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 4.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Federal Realty Investment Trust as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.41, up 23.68% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $249.15 million, up 13.5% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher. Federal Realty Investment Trust is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Federal Realty Investment Trust has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.34 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.65.

It is also worth noting that FRT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.32 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

