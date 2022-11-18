Federal Realty Investment Trust Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FRT

In trading on Friday, shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $107.73, changing hands as high as $109.62 per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FRT's low point in its 52 week range is $86.43 per share, with $140.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $108.54. The FRT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

