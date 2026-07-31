Federal Realty Investment Trust Bottom Line Retreats In Q2

(RTTNews) - Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) announced a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $83.694 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $153.908 million, or $1.78 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to $335.706 million from $311.523 million last year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $83.694 Mln. vs. $153.908 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.97 vs. $1.78 last year. -Revenue: $335.706 Mln vs. $311.523 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.22 To $ 4.30

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