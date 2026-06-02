Federal Realty Investment Trust Achieves #111 Analyst Rank, Surpassing GE HealthCare Technologies

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT) has taken over the #111 spot from GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of Federal Realty Investment Trust versus GE HealthCare Technologies Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (FRT plotted in blue; GEHC plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of FRT vs. GEHC:

FRT is currently trading up about 0.6%, while GEHC is down about 1% midday Tuesday.

Favorites »

Further FRT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.