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FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Achieves #111 Analyst Rank, Surpassing GE HealthCare Technologies

June 02, 2026 — 11:51 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT) has taken over the #111 spot from GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Federal Realty Investment Trust versus GE HealthCare Technologies Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (FRT plotted in blue; GEHC plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of FRT vs. GEHC:

FRT,GEHC Relative Performance Chart

FRT is currently trading up about 0.6%, while GEHC is down about 1% midday Tuesday.

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Further FRT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
FRT Price Target-> Funds Holding FRT-> ETF Channel-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FRT
GEHC

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