Federal Realty Investment Trust a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 3.6% Yield (FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.6% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Federal Realty Investment Trust is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 1.38% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $299,568,234 worth of FRT shares.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Federal Realty Investment Trust is $4.28/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 06/21/2022. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for FRT, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

FRT operates in the REITs sector, among companies like Prologis Inc (PLD), and American Tower Corp (AMT).

