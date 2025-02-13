FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TR Earnings Results: $FRT Reports Quarterly Earnings

FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TR ($FRT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $1.73 per share, beating estimates of $0.74 by $0.99. The company also reported revenue of $311,440,000, missing estimates of $314,370,580 by $-2,930,580.

FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TR Insider Trading Activity

FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TR insiders have traded $FRT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONALD C WOOD (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 36,929 shares for an estimated $4,292,087 .

. JEFFREY S BERKES (President and COO) sold 18,353 shares for an estimated $2,124,056

FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 271 institutional investors add shares of FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TR stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

