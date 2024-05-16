Federal Realty Investment Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $112.0, a high estimate of $124.00, and a low estimate of $101.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $110.75, the current average has increased by 1.13%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Federal Realty Investment. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $112.00 $109.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $114.00 $115.00 Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $110.00 $109.00 Jeffrey Spector B of A Securities Raises Buy $124.00 $118.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Maintains Buy $117.00 - Linda Tsai Jefferies Lowers Hold $109.00 $111.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $112.00 $110.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $109.00 $110.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Neutral $101.00 $104.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Federal Realty Investment. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Federal Realty Investment compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Federal Realty Investment's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Federal Realty Investment

Federal Realty Investment Trust is a shopping center-focused retail real estate investment trust that owns high-quality properties in eight of the largest metropolitan markets. Its portfolio includes an interest in 102 properties, which includes 26.0 million square feet of retail space and over 3,100 multifamily units. Federal's retail portfolio includes grocery-anchored centers, superregional centers, power centers, and mixed-use urban centers. Federal Realty has focused on owning assets in highly desirable areas with significant growth, and as a result, the average population density and average median household income are higher for its portfolio than for any other retail REIT.

Federal Realty Investment: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Federal Realty Investment's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.69%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Federal Realty Investment's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.79%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.97%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Federal Realty Investment's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.66%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, Federal Realty Investment adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

